Adivi Sesh plans to arrange a special screening of ‘Major’ for Pawan Kalyan

By IANS Published: Published Date - 01:45 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Hyderabad: ‘Major,’ starring Adivi Sesh, had already begun pre-screening and received a standing ovation at the Pune premiere.

The excitement has grown now as Adivi Sesh has said that he is planning a special screening of ‘Major’ for Telugu celebrities and dignitaries.

According to the latest reports, Adivi Sesh has stated that he will arrange a special show for actor Pawan Kalyan.

To a Twitter user who requested a special show for the ‘Gabbar Singh’ actor, the Goodachari actor replied, “Pakka (Sure).”

Earlier, Adivi Sesh had shared screen time with Pawan Kalyan in ‘Panjaa’.

The ‘Major’ team is also said to be having special screenings, on which the team will make an announcement soon.

The film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and stars Saiee Manjrekar as the actor’s love interest.

Sobitha Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and others play pivotal roles in the biographical film.

‘Major’, which features Sricharan Pakala’s music, will be released on June 3.