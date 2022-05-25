Admissions open at MANUU

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:16 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is offering online admissions for regular mode courses both through entrance and merit-based for the academic year 2022-2023.

The PhD programme in Deccan Studies is being introduced for the first time from this year through the entrance test. The HK Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies of the university will offer it at Hyderabad campus and the areas of specialization for admission include History, Archaeology, Culture Studies, Area Studies/Regional Studies, Deccani Language, Literature and Culture, the MANUU said on Wednesday.

The university also has introduced MA in Legal Studies programme and new certificate courses in Pashto, French and Russian through merit-based from this year, it said.

The last date for online submission of application form for entrance-based courses MTech (Computer Science), MCA, MBA, Med, BEd, DElEd, polytechnic diplomas and all PhD courses is June 1. The last date for admissions into merit-based courses is August 30.

For more details, online application and e-prospectus logon to university website manuu.edu.in. For clarifications, email to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in and for general queries contact admission helpdesk: 6207728673, 9866802414, 6302738370 & 9849847434.