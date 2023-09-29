Advait Page, Sajan Prakash enter finals in Asian Games Swimming events

Advait achieved a new personal best in the men's 200m backstroke with a timing of 2:03.01. This secured his spot among the top eight swimmers, ultimately finishing seventh in the final.

By ANI Updated On - 01:16 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Hangzhou: Indian swimmers Advait Page and Sajan Prakash made it to the final of men’s 200 m backstroke and men’s 200 m butterfly events at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

In men’s 200 m backstroke, with the timings of 2:03.01, his new personal best, Advait managed to come within the list of top eight swimmers qualifying for the final, finishing seventh. Srihari however, finished 14th with timings of 2:07.19, which was not enough to help him reach finals.

Sajan also made it to the finals of the men’s 200 m butterfly competition with a sixth-place finish with timings of 1:58.40, just 5.10 seconds behind the table topper Tomoru Honda of Japan, who established a new Asian Games record too.

Aneesh Gowda however finished at 13th rank in heats and could not secure a berth in the final.

In the 50 m women’s butterfly, Nina Venkatesh clocked timings of 27.80 seconds to get a 14th place finish in heats, which was not enough for her to make it to finals, but enough to help her establish a new national record.

Coming to the men’s 400 m freestyle event, Aryan Nehra and Kushagra Rawat failed to make it to the final as they finished outside the top eight competitors.

In the women’s 4x100m medley relay, the Indian team finished in ninth spot with 4:23.46 timings, which will help them atleast secure a reserve position for finals.

The swimming events are being at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena from September 24 to September 29. A total of 41 gold medals are up grabs in swimming. The Indian contingent has 21 swimmers – 12 men and nine women.