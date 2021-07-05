AFI names 26-member squad for Olympics

AFI President Adille J Sumariwalla said it was significant that as many as 12 individual athletes and our 4x400m mixed relay team had attained entry standards, laid down by World Athletics

By | Published: 9:09 pm

New Delhi: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Monday announced a 26-member team to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

The athletics events at the Olympics start on July 31 and it will run through August 9. AFI President Adille J Sumariwalla said that the federation is looking forward to a good show by the team.

“We are happy that it is a well-prepared team, physically and emotionally, for the Olympic Games. The world has been through a lot and athletes have been challenged to stay in good shape, retain form and in good spirits,” Sumariwalla said in an official release.

Sumariwalla said it was significant that as many as 12 individual athletes and our 4x400m mixed relay team had attained entry standards, laid down by World Athletics, to secure automatic berths.

The squad:

Men: Avinash Sable (3000m Steeplechase); MP Jabir (400m Hurdles): M Sreeshankar (Long Jump); Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put); Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh (Javelin Throw); KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar and Rahul Rohilla (20km Walk) and Gurpreet Singh (50km Walk); 4x400m Relay: Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Anas, Naganathan Pandi, Noah Nirmal Tom; 4x400m Mixed Relay: Sarthak Bhambri, Alex Antony

Women: Dutee Chand (100m and 200m); Kamalpreet Kaur and Seema Antil-Punia (Discus Throw) and Annu Rani (Javelin Throw); Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami (20km Walk) and (Mixed 4x400m Relay): Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan & Dhanlakshmi Sekhar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .