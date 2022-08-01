African swine flu resurfaces in Kerala’s Wayanad

By IANS Published: Published Date - 11:25 AM, Mon - 1 August 22

Thiruvananthapuram: African swine flu cases have resurfaced in Kerala’s Wayanad district and for the first time in the neighbouring Kannur.

The first case was reported in Wayanad in the last week of July following which over 300 pigs was culled in two farms.

This morning, fresh cases was reported in Wayanad, where 15 pigs suddenly died.

Tests confirmed African swine flu.

With more cases being reported in a Kannur’s pig farm, around 200 pigs will be culled.

Authorities have promised adequate compensation to the affected farmers.