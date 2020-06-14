Agricultural activity gains momentum in Nalgonda

By | Published: 12:07 am 10:23 pm

Nalgonda: With rains lashing the district for the past three days, agricultural activity has gained momentum in Nalgonda district with farmers taking up sowing of seeds and growing paddy nurseries for the Vaanakalam crop season.

Speaking to Telangana Today, K Rajaiah, a farmer and native of Cherlagowraram village in the district, said that Arudra Purugulu (giant red velvet mites or rain bugs) were spotted in the agricultural fields after the rains in the past three days, which is the traditional green signal for farmers to go ahead with cultivation works for the monsoon crop season.

The district agriculture officials are gearing up to encourage farmers to take up cultivation in all 11 lakh acres of agricultural land available under ayacut and non-ayacut areas in the district. The focus will be on the taking farmers towards regulated farmers as per the district agriculture card sent by the Commissioner of Agriculture department.

Paddy cultivation in 7.25 lakh acres

As per the district agriculture card, cultivation of paddy is to be taken up in 7.25 lakhs acres, cotton in 3.92 lakhs acres, red gram in 19,258 acres, red chilli in 2,847 acres and groundnut in 2,108 acres.

The district officials are expecting that the area of cultivation of red gram crop would be significant as the farmers are in favour of taking up its cultivation rather than cultivation of fine rice varieties.

