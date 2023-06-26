Air India pilot says ‘duty hour over’, grounds flight in Jaipur

By IANS Published Date - 01:19 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Jaipur: The Air India pilot of an international flight from London to Delhi stopped in Jaipur and refused to take the flight further saying that his duty time was over.

The passengers, who were onboard had to wait for six hours, and were finally sent to Delhi by road.

Due to bad weather in Delhi, three international and two domestic flights were diverted to Jaipur on Sunday. These included two flights of Air India, two of SpiceJet and one of Gulf Stream.

Air India flight AI-112 was scheduled to reach Delhi at 6:00 a.m. from London. The flight was diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather.

The second Air India flight to be diverted was going from Dubai to Delhi.

The Gulf Stream flight was going from Bahrain to Delhi. While one flight of SpiceJet was going from Pune while the other was going from Guwahati to Delhi.

The passengers of this Air India flight tweeted Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and MP Rajyavardhan Rathore.

After this, Air India replied and promised a solution soon. However, despite this, people had to suffer for more than six hours.

Later Air India sent some passengers to Delhi by Volvo bus and some by cabs.

Food and other facilities were provided to them by the airport authority.