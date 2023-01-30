Air India to use cloud software app to enhance end-to-end safety management

Air India is also separately engaged in procuring iPads for pilots and crew members and when introduced, Coruson will also be available on these devices as well.

By IANS Published Date - 01:36 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

New Delhi: With a view to enhance end-to-end safety management, including real time intelligence, reporting and status of in-flight incidents, Air India said on Monday that it has decided to use Coruson, a cloud software application.

The safety data software application, which will be online with effect from May 1, will weed out the requirement of paperwork to a large extent and ensure automated processes relay critical information to key personnel and authorities without delay. This will also lead to timely action, the airline said in a statement.

The development comes as the flag carrier faced a lot of criticism due to the delayed reporting of some serious incidents, including the November 26, 2022 urination incident.

In Monday’s statement, the airline further said that it has always been according top priority to safety of its passengers and crew, and this tie-up with Coruson is another step in that direction.

Ideagen software covers all aspects of risk, giving the airline full visibility of safety data from maintenance of the aircraft through to cabin crew checks on board.

It will provide Air India complete visibility across the airline’s entire organisation, allowing it to access the latest data and use this to spot and mitigate potential risks, thereby enhancing safety of operations.

Commenting on the development, Henry Donohoe, Head of Safety, Security and Quality, Air India, said: “We are going for a significant and substantial upgrade of our existing systems and processes to ensure seamless flow of intelligence and data on a real time basis. Coruson is trusted by the aviation industry globally for risk mitigation, auditing and training.

“Its induction will go a long way in enhancing our capabilities for the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew, particularly at a time when Air India is rapidly expanding its network on both national and international routes.

Ideagen’s customer base of more than 11,400 includes more than 250 airlines and all of the top aerospace and defence companies including British Airways, Emirates, Boeing, Airbus, BAE and the US Navy.