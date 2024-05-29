Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes prep stuns internet

Aishwarya, who recently returned to Mumbai from the Cannes Film Festival, treated fans with new pictures.

By ANI Updated On - 29 May 2024, 01:48 PM

Mumbai: After captivating fans with her glamourous Cannes appearance, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan again took the internet by storm with her behind-the-scenes shots of her getting ready for the red carpet.

Aishwarya, who recently returned to Mumbai from the Cannes Film Festival, treated fans with new pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Clad in a bathrobe, Aishwarya is seen sitting on a chair and getting her makeup done.

She was also seen doing her eye makeup and applying mascara.

While getting ready, she strucka sensuous pose and made her fans go gaga over her look.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans could not control themselves from commenting.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “Beautiful inside out.”

One of the users called Aishwarya “Queen.”

Another user commented, “The beauty Queen.”

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” another comment read.

A highlight of Aishwarya’s Cannes journey were her captivating red carpet appearances, where she mesmerized onlookers with her elegance and grace.

From a stunning black and gold strapless gown to a dramatic blue and silver creation, designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock, Aishwarya showcased her impeccable fashion sense, earning praise from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Her association with the Cannes Film Festival dates back to her debut in 2002, a moment etched in Bollywood history when she arrived in a chariot alongside Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the premiere of ‘Devdas’. Decked in a yellow saree, her iconic entrance in a chariot is remembered fondly by fans even today.

Since then, Aishwarya has continued to captivate audiences with her sartorial choices and undeniable charm, earning her the title of ‘Cannes queen’.

Over the years, Aishwarya has not only graced the red carpet but also served as a jury member, bringing a touch of Indian elegance to the prestigious event.

In 2003, as a Cannes jury member, Aishwarya showed up in different Indian outfits of various styles from a green saree with a heavily embroidered blouse to a yellow suit.

In 2007 and 2008, she walked the red carpet with her husband Abhishek Bachchan. She has also experimented with different looks during her red-carpet appearances. Remember her purple lipstick? In 2016, she stunned fashionistas with the bold colour. Her lip colour literally got people talking.

Last year, Aishwarya walked the red carpet in a giant silver hooded gown. Her floor-sweeping gown was adorned with thousands of dainty aluminium paillettes and crystals. There was also an oversized black bow detail cinched on her waist.

From traditional Indian attire to bold and experimental looks, Aishwarya has served it all!