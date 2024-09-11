Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Raid 2’ to hit theaters on February 21

The movie is the sequel to the 2018 film Raid, which was based on the real life income-tax raid conducted by the officers of Income Tax Department on Sardar Inder Singh in the 1980s

By IANS Published Date - 11 September 2024, 02:40 PM

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film ‘Raid 2,’ which is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is scheduled to release on February 21.

The makers announced the release of the intense drama and suspense film on Wednesday. The movie is the sequel to the 2018 film Raid, which was based on the real life income-tax raid conducted by the officers of Income Tax Department on Sardar Inder Singh in the 1980s, which distinguished itself from others for being the longest raid in Indian history.

The film marks the return of Ajay’s IRS officer Amay Patnaik (Devgn), who tracks another white collar crime. Along with Ajay, the film features Vaani Kapoor as the female lead, Ritesh Deshmukh as the antagonist, and Rajat Kapoor in a pivotal role.

It has been extensively shot in Delhi and Lucknow. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishna Kumar, the film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production.