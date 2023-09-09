| Akshay Kumar Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple With Son Aarav On Birthday

Akshay Kumar offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple with son Aarav on birthday

In the viral pictures and videos, Akshay Kumar can be seen participating in the 'Bhasma Aarti' on the occasion

By ANI Published Date - 02:15 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Photo: X

Ujjain: As the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar turned 56 today, the actor visited and offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district with his son Aarav and other family members.

In the viral pictures and videos, Akshay can be seen participating in the ‘Bhasma Aarti’ on the occasion.

Bhasma aarti (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the Brahma Muhurta between 4 and 5:30 am in the morning.

Following the tradition of the temple committee to attend the Bhasma Aarti, he wore a traditional saffron outfit while his son opted for a white kurta pyjama.

Not only Akshay but Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also graced the occasion.

During the Bhasma Aarti, he sat in the Nandihal of the temple and performed the prayers.

Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar aka Akshay Kumar just turned a year older. After his hit film, Khiladi (1992), the actor gained immense attention and popularity. He has appeared in a lot of thrillers, fast-paced dramas, comedies, and patriotic films over the years, sticking to his versatility. Recognizing his contributions to Indian cinema, he has received the Padma Shri Award.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.

Ahead of his birthday, he unveiled the teaser of the film.

Akshay dropped the teaser on Instagram. In 1989, one man showed courage and conviction that saved lives! #MissionRaniganjTeaser out now. Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October, he captioned it.

The film is based on true life event of late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India’s first successful coal mine rescue mission.

In the movie teaser, Akshay can be seen donning a red turban.

Akshay has worn a turban in the films Singh is Kinng, Singh is Bling and Kesari.

The film was earlier titled Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue.

The film is helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor.

Akshay earlier collaborated with director Tinu Suresh Desai for crime thriller ‘Rustom’.

Parineeti Chopra will essay the role of the female lead in the film.

Mission Raniganj is all set to hit the theatres on October 6.

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama ‘Soorarai Pottru’ which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024.

He also has an action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film Housefull 5 in his kitty.