‘Al Hilm’, the official match ball of FIFA World Cup 2022 finals

By IANS Updated On - 04:18 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Mumbai: Adidas on Monday unveiled Al Hilm — the official match ball for the semifinals and final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Al Hilm, which translates as “The Dream” in Arabic, follows on from the Official Match Ball of the group stages, Al Rihla, which translates as “The Journey”.

Both balls feature the same technology, engineered to support the highest game speeds as they travel faster in flight than any other World Cup ball. Al Hilm is revealed with a unique graphic design, befitting of an occasion as historic as the final matches of a FIFA World Cup.

The design is set on a textured gold base color which features a subtle triangular pattern, drawing inspiration from the sparkling deserts of the region that surround the city, the color of the FIFA World Cup trophy, and the pattern of the Qatar flag. Bold red accents complement the graphic, reflecting both the generative architecture of Qatar, and once again, the country’s flag.

The ball encapsulates its namesake, Al Hilm — “The Dream”, as it connects to the twilight hours, where the red sky meets the desert sand at dusk — a time when dreams are set to come true under the floodlights of the Lusail Stadium — the stage for the Final.

“Al Hilm represents a beacon of light on the power of sport and football to bring the world together. Millions will tune in from almost every country around the globe, united by their passion for the game. We wish all teams involved in the final stages of the tournament the best of luck as they compete on the largest stage that football has to offer” said Nick Craggs, General Manager- Football, adidas.