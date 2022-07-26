Alia Bhatt defends Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot

By ANI Published: Updated On - 12:29 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh caught everyone’s attention last week with his nude photoshoot for a magazine. While many appreciated the ‘Simmba’ actor for his bold experiment with his look, he has also been trolled for the pictures.

In fact, on Monday, an application was filed with Mumbai Police seeking the registration of an FIR against him for allegedly ‘hurting sentiments of women’.

His ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ co-star Alia Bhatt has now come out in support of him, saying she would not hear anything against him.

“I don’t like anything negative said about my favourite co-star, Ranveer. Toh main yeh question ko bardasht bhi nahi kar sakti hu (So the question itself is something I can’t tolerate),” Alia said during the trailer launch of her film ‘Darlings’.

She added, “I love him, he’s eternally favourite to every one of us actually and he has given us so much in the movies. We should only give him love.” The images from Ranveer’s photo shoot for Paper Magazine were posted online on July 21. In the images, Ranveer is seen wearing no clothes. In one of the images, he was seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold’s famous photograph.

In an interview, as quoted by an Instagram page that goes by the name DietSabya, Ranveer said, “I work f****** hard. I want to wear nice shit. Eat my f****** a**, I will wear nice f****** shit. I bust my balls, I work 20-hour days. I’m not complaining — I’m only too happy and too grateful — but I go f****** hard. I will f****** buy Gucci, I will wear it from head to toe. Anybody who judges me can eat my f****** a**.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was recently seen in Netflix’s interactive special ‘Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls’ which received a positive response from netizens all over the globe. As far as films are concerned, he will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s next directorial film ‘Cirkus’ with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, Ranveer also has ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.