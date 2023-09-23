Alia Bhatt joins Thai actor Davika Hoorne at Gucci Ancora show in Milan

Alia Bhatt graced the Gucci Ancora Spring Summer 2024 show at Milan Fashion Week, delighting fans with a series of stunning snapshots on her Instagram.

By ANI Updated On - 12:05 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Milan: Actor Alia Bhatt, who is also a global ambassador of Gucci from India, attended Gucci Ancora Spring Summer 2024 in Milan.

She attended the Gucci Ancora Spring Summer 2024 during Milan Fashion Week

Alia took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures of herself from the event.

She wrote, “Personal style but guccified #GucciAncora.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia wore a neon green top and light blue bell-bottom jeans all from Gucci.

Sabato De Sarno made his debut as the creative director of the Italian luxury fashion business during the eagerly awaited event. The official page of Gucci shared the collection video of the designer. The post read, “Creative Director Sabato De Sarno unveils his first collection on September 22 at 3PM CEST live from Milano.”

Creative Director Sabato De Sarno unveils his first collection on September 22 at 3PM CEST live from Milano. #GucciAncora https://t.co/2ANyugH5pH — gucci (@gucci) September 22, 2023



In the video, Alia can be seen sitting in the front row with Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner, and Anna Wintour.

In a viral picture that surfaced online, Alia was seen giving a hug to Thai actor Davika Hoorne at the event.

Previously, Alia made her first public appearance at the Gucci Cruise Show 2024 in South Korea after being honoured as the worldwide brand ambassador for Gucci.

At the event, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor made an appearance in front of a historic place while wearing a mini black dress with polka polka-dotted cutout. She completed her look with black platform heels and a Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in the film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Alia also made her Hollywood debut with ‘Heart of Stone’ recently.