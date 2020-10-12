All about Engineering admission process

Certificates verification from October 12 to 20, web options from October 18 to 22

Hyderabad: The first phase engineering admissions process through Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 has already begun and candidates qualified in the EAMCET can fill basic information, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification through the website https://tseamcet.nic.in/ till October 19.

Candidates, as per scheduled slot, must take part in the verification of certificates between October 12 and 20. The certificates that a candidate need to produce for verification, as per the TS EAMCET admission notification, include TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket and rank card, Aadhaar card, SSC or its equivalent, intermediate or it’s equivalent memo-cum-pass certificate, VI to intermediate or its equivalent study certificates, transfer certificate, income certificate issued by the competent authority on or after January 1, 2020, if applicable, and caste certificate issued by the competent authority, if applicable.

These apart, candidates should produce residence certificate for a period of seven years preceding to a qualifying examination in case where the candidate has no institutionalised education.

Candidates presence at the helpline centre is mandatory for certificate verification. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, students appearing for verification of certificates must wear a mask and maintain physical distancing.

After taking part in the certificate verification, candidates can exercise web options from October 18 to 22. In order to get seat allotment, students have been urged to exercise as many web options as possible during the web counselling.

The Department of Technical Education will release the first-phase provisional seat allotment orders on October 24. Candidates who receive such seat allotment order must self-report online through the website besides pay tuition fee between October 24 and 28.

The final phase admissions will begin with registration, payment of processing fee and slot booking for certificate verification on October 29. The certificate verification is on October 30 and web options can be exercised on October 30 and 31, while provisional seat allotments will be released on November 2. On receiving seat allotment order, candidates must self-report online, pay tuition fee and report at the allotted college between November 2

and 5.

The spot admission guidelines for private unaided engineering and BPharmacy colleges will be placed on the website https://tseamcet.nic.in on November 4.

