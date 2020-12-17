All units of Srisailam to get ready by June

After inspecting the revival works at the power plant, the CMD has finalised the action plan for the works to be done by June 2021

Hyderabad: Work on all the four units of Srisailam Hydel Power Project which were damaged during the recent fire accident, is on fast track. All the six units of 900 MW will be able to generate by the next season. The restoration works have been taken up by TSGenco officials and staff without taking any assistance from any other organization, according to officials.

After inspecting the revival works at the power plant, the CMD has finalised the action plan for the works to be done by June 2021. The Srisailam project revival works are going on with high safety standards. As on date two units have been revived and 300 MW of power is generated.

By the end of December 2020, one more unit will be ready for generation. By March 2020, two more units will come into operation. The works on the fourth unit, which was most damaged, will be completed by June 2021.

The generator and transformers for the fourth unit are getting installed. By June 2021, all the units will be ready and 900 MWs of power will be generated by the reversible pumping methods.

TSGenco has taken it as a challenge to revive the underground hydel project which was damaged in the fire mishap disrupting power generation.

