Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair arrested by Delhi Police

By IANS Published: Published Date - 08:39 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

New Delhi: Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on Monday was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in connection with a misleading tweet which hurt religious sentiments too.

A senior police official said that it was a separate case lodged against Zubair under sections 153-A and 295 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in which he has been arrested.

He will be produced before the Patiala House court.

“Our team of The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police’s special cell has arrested him,” said the official.

The Special Cell will also write to Twitter to preserve his tweets of six months to one year.

More details are awaited.