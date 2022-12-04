Amaravati: ED issues notices to 26 persons in APSSDC scam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Amaravati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday issued notices to 26 persons in connection with the alleged Rs 234 crore Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam during the previous Telugu Desam Party government led by N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) had already launched the probe into the alleged scam and found funds diversion using shell companies.

The persons who were served notices include Ghanta Subba Rao, the then special secretary to government and MD & CEO of APSSDC, K Lakshminarayana, the then director of APSSDC.

The crime dates back to 2014, during the TDP regime when the APSSDC had entered into a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with SIEMENS for imparting hi-end technology training. The company offered training programmes in collaboration with various state governments for the unemployed youth.

The CID alleged that Ghanta Subba Rao, K Lakshmi Narayana and other officials along with some private companies flouted rules and caused loss to the State exchequer.