Amber Rose accuses boyfriend of cheating with 12 women

In what came as a shocking revelation for many, Amber Rose accused her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards of cheating on her with 12 women.

“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes. All 12 of y’all bums (The ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decide to f–k him anyway I saw all the texts and DM’s. Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever(sic),” the model wrote on Instagram Stories.

Amber and Alexander are parents to 21-month-old son Slash and the couple have been in a relationship since 2018. “I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been so loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return. I’ll never say the girls names because I’m not in the business of ruining lives but y’all know who y’all are. As for him… The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I’m done – Muva(sic),” Amber added.

Amber even accused her mother of being narcissistic. “My raging narcissistic mom can get the f—k out of my life too. On my kids(sic),” she said.

“I’m tired of being mentally and emotionally abused by people that I love I’ve been suffering in silence for a long time and I cannot take it anymore. That’s why I’ve been so quiet. I’ve been a shell of who I used to be but I refuse to let anyone damage me anymore. Family or not,” the 37-year-old concluded her social media rant.

