American Hip Hop Group ‘THE INV!S!BLES’ to enthrall Hyderabadis

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:23 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

THE INV!S!BLES

Hyderabad: An American Hip-Hop Collective, ‘THE INV!S!BLES’ is all set to enthrall the audience in Hyderabad from April 22 to 23. The initiative is presented by US Embassy and Consulates in India.

The tour aims to explore the diversity of Hip-Hop through this collaborative endeavour featuring internationally acclaimed artists – Carl “DJ Invisible” Hollier, Richie “Robot” Steighner, Miz Korona, Hans Pierre, and Khary Kimani Turner, and intends to engage the youth and up and coming talent creatively through the genre in order to promote cultural harmony and diversity, tolerance and inclusiveness.

This musical extravaganza, ‘Bridging Cultures Through Hip-Hop’, aims to share the positive messages of hip-hop, diversity, and self-expression, and facilitate transcending the social, cultural, and racial values in favour of inclusion. Highlighting unique flavours of Hip-Hop genres from India via the Songdew Competition, it will feature a wide variety of Hip-Hoppers hailing from India to be a part of the musical celebration.

All the appropriate Covid-19 protocols will be followed, a press release said. Both workshops and performances are free and open to audiences over 16 years. For details please visit: https://teamworkarts.com/american-voices-hip-hop

The event is in association with the American Voices and produced by Teamwork Arts.

Tour Schedule:

Workshop

Date: April 22

Venue: Indoor Stadium – St. Francis College for Women

Time: 5 pm

Performance

Date: April 23

Venue: Indoor Stadium – St. Francis College for Women

Time: 6 pm

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .