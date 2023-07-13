Amitabh Bachchan is perfect 10 celebrity in Bollywood: Abhishek Banerjee

The show has carved a reputation for itself for entertaining the audiences with high doses of fun with the conversation between host Renil Abraham and the celebrity guests.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:33 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Hyderabad: The guests at the recent episode of Amazon miniTV’s ‘By Invite Only’ were popular actors Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma.

The latest episode was no different as Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma spoke at length about how they met each other and the evolution of the entertainment industry.

During the popular segment of the show – ‘Quickie’, Ashish was asked: “If you were in a same sex relationship, which Bollywood actor would you pick as a partner?” To which Ashish replied, “Ranveer Singh”.

While talking about whether the casting over the years has changed or not Ashish commented, “The industry has changed a lot, previously I was doing geeky roles but over time I am getting several types of roles without any conventional psyche, people now think out of the box.”

In the same segment when the host asked Abhishek, “What is it about you that you think women find the most appealing?” the actor replied, “I think it’s just me being very casual around them and like just being myself because I think most of the guys are not even themselves when they are around women. They try to be somebody else, and I don’t do that.”

When asked “Which Bollywood celebrity is a perfect 10 according to you,” the actor said, “Amitabh Bachchan”.

This was just the tip of the iceberg, and the episode was filled with such moments. If you haven’t watched the latest episode, tune in to Amazon miniTV right away!