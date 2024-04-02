| Amitabh Bachchan Takes Under Sea Tunnel In Mumbai Calls It A Marvel

Amitabh Bachchan takes under-sea tunnel in Mumbai, calls it a ‘marvel’

Amitabh took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared a video.

By IANS Published Date - 2 April 2024, 12:38 PM

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan seems stunned by the “tunnel” as he called it a “marvel”.

In the clip, he is seated in the backseat of a car driving through the tunnel, showing the route.

T 4968 – Went first time in the TUNNEL – Enter before Haji Ali and out Half way to Marine Drive .. a Marvel !! pic.twitter.com/5eEGSYwGTz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 2, 2024

A surprised cine icon, then captioned the video: “Went first time in the TUNNEL – Enter before Haji Ali and out Half way to Marine Drive .. a Marvel !!”

The thespian did not reveal the location to where he was going or for what he was traveling.

An ardent user of social media, Big B will soon be seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.