Amitabh Bachchan takes under-sea tunnel in Mumbai, calls it a ‘marvel’

Amitabh took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared a video.
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan seems stunned by the “tunnel” as he called it a “marvel”.
In the clip, he is seated in the backseat of a car driving through the tunnel, showing the route.
T 4968 – Went first time in the TUNNEL – Enter before Haji Ali and out Half way to Marine Drive .. a Marvel !! pic.twitter.com/5eEGSYwGTz
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 2, 2024
A surprised cine icon, then captioned the video: “Went first time in the TUNNEL – Enter before Haji Ali and out Half way to Marine Drive .. a Marvel !!”
The thespian did not reveal the location to where he was going or for what he was traveling.
An ardent user of social media, Big B will soon be seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.