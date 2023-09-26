Ananya Panday wishes father Chunky Panday on his birthday

By ANI Published Date - 09:30 AM, Tue - 26 September 23

Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday in the early hours of Tuesday penned down a sweet birthday wish for her father Chunky Panday.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Liger’ actor shared a throwback video on her stories which she captioned, “Thanks for introducing me to the camera at such a young age. Happy birthday Papatiiiiiii love you.” Reacting to the video, Chunky wrote, “My baby forever. Love you.” Ananya also shared a series of throwback pictures on her stories of her father.

Soon after she dropped the pictures it went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is currently enjoying the grand success of her recently released comedy film ‘Dream Girl 2’.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor the film has Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

Apart from this, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane’s untitled cybercrime-thriller film.

Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, “When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career.”

She also has Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Call me bae’.