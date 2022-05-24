Andhra MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh police has arrested Anantha Uday Bhaskar, a legislator of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), for the murder of his former driver.

Kakinada Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravindranath Babu told reporters on Monday night that the driver, Subrahmanyam, died after Bhaskar pushed him during an argument late on the night of May 19.

The Member of Legislative Council (MLC) later inflicted injuries on Subrahmanyam’s body to present it as a death in a road accident. However, the driver’s family refused to believe his version and lodged a complaint with the police.

The SP said the MLC was arrested on the basis of clues gathered during the investigation and his statement.

The legislator was later produced before a magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody.

Since Subrahmanyam had taken a loan from Bhaskar at the time of marriage, there was a discussion between them on the issue.

As per the statement given by the MLC before the police, Subrahmanyam was in an inebriated condition and he pulled him up for not giving up bad habits. The MLC told Subrahmanyam that his mother has asked him to take him back as driver if he mends his ways.

The MLC who had taken Subrahmanyam near the former’s house allegedly thrashed him “for continuing the bad habits”. This angered the driver, who questioned him. Enraged over the driver questioning him, the MLC held him by the neck and pushed. Subrahmanyam fell down and sustained head injuries. When the driver tried to hit back, the MLC pushed him again and this time the driver received grievous head injury.

The MLC told police that he gave water to Subrahmanyam but a few minutes after taking a sip he was unresponsive. The legislator then thought of presenting the incident as a road accident. He carried the body in the car to a dumping yard, where he inflicted injuries on the body with sticks.

The MLC later carried the body to Subrahmanyam’s house and told his family members that he died in a road accident. After seeing the nature of injuries on the body, they refused to believe his version. There was an argument between them, and the MLC subsequently left the place, leaving behind the body in his car.a