Andhra Pradesh: Chittoor Police seize worth Rs 2.8 lakhs liquor; three held

18 February 2024

Chittoor: The Chittoor Urban Police and Special Enforcement Bureau have arrested three people for smuggling liquor from Karnataka to Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

The police seized liquor worth Rs 2 lakh 82 thousand and a milk van worth Rs 6 lakh from the accused.

“The milk van was intercepted at the Iruvaram checkpost on Saturday. It was found that the van was carrying liquor bottles hidden under the milk cans,” Chittoor DSP Ramana said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Ramesh, Suresh and Rajesh, all residents of Chittoor district.

“The accused confessed that they were smuggling liquor from Karnataka to sell it in Chittoor at higher prices,” he added.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC and the Andhra Pradesh Excise Act.

Further investigation is underway.