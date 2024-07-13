Andhra Pradesh: Naidu lays foundation for ‘Gokula Kshetram’

Chief Minister offers prayers, participates in 'Ananta Sesha Stphana' (ritual) for Sri Venkateswara temple

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu participates in Anantha Sesha Stapana Programme at Lord Sri Venkatewara Swamy Temple, Hare Krishna Gokula Kshetram, Kolanukonda.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday attended the foundation stone laying ceremony for construction of a temple at Hare Krishna Gokula Kshetram in Kolanukonda here.

The Chief Minister offered prayers and participated in ‘Ananta Sesha Stphana’ (ritual) for Sri Venkateswara temple. “Hare Krishna movement is an institution which instills confidence to execute any programme smoothly in this world,” said Naidu, addressing a congregation at the temple complex.

గుంటూరు జిల్లా కొలనుకొండలోని హరేకృష్ణ గోకుల క్షేత్రంలో సీఎం చంద్రబాబు గారికి పూర్ణకుంభంతో ఘనస్వాగతం పలికిన ఆలయ నిర్వాహకులు.

అనంతరం ప్రత్యేక పూజలు నిర్వహించారు. వెంకటేశ్వర ఆలయ నిర్మాణంలో భాగంగా గర్భాలయంలో అనంతశేష స్థాపన కార్యక్రమంలో పాల్గొన్నారు. సీఎంతో పాటు సుప్రీంకోర్టు… pic.twitter.com/SjwDyG6601 — Telugu Desam Party (@JaiTDP) July 13, 2024

He said the Rs 150-crore temple construction started on Saturday and exuded confidence in the movement that it is capable of building any number of such projects in the country. According to the Chief Minister, 20 such projects are currently underway across the country and five in the world.

Promising to extend help to the movement’s endeavours, Naidu wished for the temple being built in 6.5 acres of land to emerge as a major centre for public consciousness. Former chief justice of India NV Ramana also participated in the programme.