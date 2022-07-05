Andhra Pradesh’s ruling party MLA enters drain in novel protest

By IANS Published: Published Date - 03:03 PM, Tue - 5 July 22

In a novel protest, a legislator of ruling YSR Congress party in Andhra Pradesh entered into a sewage drain on Tuesday to protest over the delay by civic and railway authorities in constructing a bridge.

Amaravati: In a novel protest, a legislator of ruling YSR Congress party in Andhra Pradesh entered into a sewage drain on Tuesday to protest over the delay by civic and railway authorities in constructing a bridge.

Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, a member of state legislative Assembly from Nellore Rural constituency, shocked everyone as he sat on the bank of the drain with his feet into the sewage water.

He was angry with the officials of Nellore Corporation and Railway authorities for not building the bridge despite repeated requests and a similar protest in 2018 when YSR Congress was in opposition.

Though YSRCP came to power in 2019 and Sridhar Reddy was re-elected as MLA, the problem was not solved.

Peeved over the delay in building the bridge despite inconvenience caused to people, the MLA on Tuesday pulled up officials during the visit to the area. He then got down into the drain as a mark of protest.

The MLA said though he belonged to the ruling party, the officials continued to be indifferent to the issue raised by him. He said railway and Nellore Municipal Corporation officials were holding each other responsible for taking up the work.

Though officials rushed there and assured to take up work at the earliest, the MLA was not satisfied. He insisted on a written assurance.

Sridhar Reddy called off the protest only after officials gave in writing that they will start work on the bridge on July 15 and will complete it in a month.

The MLA said whether in opposition or in ruling, he would continue to fight to resolve people’s problems.