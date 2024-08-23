Anil Ambani-led group stocks plummet after Sebi ban

Stock of Reliance Home Finance Ltd falls 5.12% to Rs 4.45 on NSE and 4.90% to Rs 4.46 on BSE

By PTI Published Date - 23 August 2024, 01:48 PM

Anil Ambani. Photo: PTI/File

New Delhi: Shares of companies led by Anil Ambani on Friday fell sharply after Sebi barred him and 24 other entities, including former key officials of RHFL, from the securities market for five years for diversion of funds from the company.

The stock of Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) fell 5.12 per cent to Rs 4.45 on the NSE, and 4.90 per cent to Rs 4.46 on the BSE.

Also Read Sebi bans Anil Ambani from securities market, slaps Rs 25 cr penalty

Reliance Infrastructure shares tumbled 10.83 per cent to trade at Rs 209.90 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, it plunged 8.89 per cent to Rs 214.76.

Further, Reliance Power stock declined 5 per cent each to Rs 34.45 and Rs 34.48 on BSE and NSE, also its lower price band.

In the mid-session trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 57.32 points or 0.07 per cent to trade at 81,110.51, while NSE Nifty climbed 29.35 points or 0.12 per cent to 24,840.85.

On Thursday, Sebi barred industrialist Anil Ambani, 24 other entities, including former key officials of RHFL from the securities market for five years for diversion of funds from the company.

Sebi has imposed a penalty of Rs 25 crore on Ambani and restrained him from being associated with the securities market, including as a director or key managerial personnel in any listed company, or any intermediary registered with the market regulator, for a period of five years.

Also, the regulator barred RHFL from the securities market for six months and slapped a fine of Rs 6 lakh on it.

Passing the final order in the RHFL matter, Sebi found that Ambani, with the help of RHFL’s key managerial personnel, had orchestrated a fraudulent scheme to siphon off funds from RHFL by disguising them as loans to entities linked to him.

In February 2022, markets watchdog Sebi had passed an interim order and restrained RHFL, Ambani and three other individuals (Amit Bapna, Ravindra Sudhakar and Pinkesh R Shah) from the securities market till further orders, for allegedly siphoning off funds from the company.