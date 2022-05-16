Antique silver’s timeless appeal

Hyderabad: Antique silver continues to be coveted among collectors of vintage items. Fine silver is not only acquired for its intrinsic value or utility, but also for its timeless history.

Whether for practical use or decorative purposes, fine silver was a must-have in all affluent households across the world in the bygone era. When it comes to India, the best antique silver pieces trace back to the princely states of India. The Indian Maharajas were world-famous for the display of opulence in their royal courts and palaces. Fond of all types of luxury goods, they used to commission a lot of fine silver goods as well. For instance, fine silver objects coming from the region of Kutch were extremely popular.

However, the indulgence and inclination towards silver goods was not only an Indian preoccupation. This was also a period of great peace and prosperity in the history of Britain. The colonial consolidation of the British Empire led to enormous economic gains which were reflected in many of the contemporary aspects of social life such as literature, art, architecture, fashion, jewellery, and silverware.

Silver was highly valued during this period and became increasingly popular. It was characterised by ornamental designs, with chased and embossed relief-work with flowers, scrolling leaves and birds, often featuring cartouches engraved with initials, family crests or coat of arms. Silver table garnitures and fabulous centrepieces also became increasingly fashionable in aristocratic homes. Fine silver was also commonly given as gifts and rewards for acknowledgement of appreciation. As Britain became home to a flourishing silver industry, many silver manufacturing companies received royal warrants to create a host of fine silver items.

