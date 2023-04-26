‘Anu Seemantham Veduka’ can’t be missed on Zee Telugu this Sunday

The special event of ‘Prema Entha Madhuram – Anu Seemantham Veduka’ is all set to air on April 30 at 6 pm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Hyderabad: The most popular and favourite show of Telugu viewers on Zee Telugu, ‘Prema Entha Madhuram’ has kept its audience hooked to their TV screens over the years.

And now, with Anu and Arya’s life all set to see a change as they prepare to become parents, Zee Telugu is celebrating this special occasion with a mega baby shower event for Anu. Showcasing all the main leads of Zee Telugu coming together and blessing the parents-to-be, the special event of ‘Prema Entha Madhuram – Anu Seemantham Veduka’ is all set to air on April 30 at 6 pm.

Anu’s baby shower ceremony will see some memorable moments which will melt your hearts. Beginning with the grand entry of Anu along with main leads of other Zee Telugu shows, the special event will take you on a roller coaster ride of emotions and entertainment as all the stars bless Anu for this new journey.

To make the evening more entertaining, the actors will also be seen engaging in a game of Antakshari. However, it is Arya’s entry which will take everyone’s breath away. He will also have some adorable moments with Anu, followed by some interactions with the artistes.

The show will also see Varalakshami Sarath Kumar as a special guest, while actors of the movie ‘Samajavaragamana’ will also be seen fighting it out in a game of musical chairs.

Don’t forget to catch this one-of-its-kind event – ‘Anu Seemantham Veduka’.