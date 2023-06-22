Aparna Nayr takes rejections of her auditions as ‘biggest learning lessons’

What makes Aparna Nayr's journey even more remarkable is her unique approach towards acting

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

What makes Aparna Nayr's journey even more remarkable is her unique approach towards acting

Hyderabad: Aparna Nayr has recently made her highly anticipated Bollywood debut with the film ‘Bloody Daddy’. With her natural talent, raw charisma, and determination, Aparna has quickly garnered attention and praise for her performance. What makes her journey even more remarkable is her unique approach towards acting.

In an industry where formal training is often considered essential, her story stands out as an inspiring example of determination and self-belief. While many aspiring actors opt for acting schools and workshops to refine their skills, Aparna has relied on her innate talent, passion, and relentless pursuit of opportunities.

Talking about how she takes rejections as her big motivation in life, she says, “Rejections are an inevitable part of any actor’s journey, and personally I have faced a massive fair share. But one thing I make sure of is that I see each rejection as an opportunity for growth, considering them valuable lessons. I believe in one mantra that is let the setbacks deter me, but I take them in stride, constantly learning and evolving my craft.”

“I have never taken any professional training from any acting school as I was always more inclined towards my studies and that’s how I became a CA. But when I thought I want to be part of the film world I made sure to take rejections as the biggest learning lesson of my life. I feel till now I have given almost 10,000 auditions in my life – some work, and some don’t but I have enabled to transform my shortcomings into strengths, building resilience and a deep understanding of my craft along the way,” concludes Aparna.