Apollo Chairman felicitates orthopedic surgeon Dr Venu Kavarthapu

The CoEDFM treatment for complex diabetic foot deformities was developed by Dr Venu Kavarthapu.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:27 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Hyderabad: Founder and Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, Dr Prathap C. Reddy felicitated Dr Venu Kavarthapu, noted orthopedic surgeon from King’s College Hospital, London, for his pioneering work in diabetic foot reconstruction and management and treating eleven patients of diabetic foot deformities at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills.

Apollo Hospitals in collaboration with the King’s College Hospital, London had launched the multidisciplinary Centre of Excellence for Diabetic Foot Management (CoEDFM), in April 2022. The CoEDFM treatment for complex diabetic foot deformities was developed by Dr Venu Kavarthapu, a press release said.

The CoEDFM follows a multi-disciplinary treatment protocol for foot related ailments, which can often be traumatic and life threatening for diabetic patients. As part of CoEDFM, Apollo Hospitals has set up a team of specialists comprising of podiatric surgeons, vascular surgeons, orthopaedic surgeons, infectious disease specialists, physical therapists and Orthotics. The team collaborates to address medical optimization, arterial perfusion and infection eradication in order to ensure a functional leg, ankle and foot.