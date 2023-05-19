Apple and Samsung are aiming for expansion in India

Apple and Samsung have exported billions of dollars worth of mobile devices from India thanks to financial incentives for the industry.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:29 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: Apple and Samsung Electronics Co. are among those interested in boosting electronics production in India, which is good news for the nation’s efforts to compete with China as a manufacturing base says India’s Minister of state for Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday.

He says that the South Asian country is looking to expand its early success in smartphones to other product categories. A $2 billion strategy is being launched by the country to increase domestic production of laptops, servers, tablets, and other gadgets.

“We have had significant growth and tailwinds in the smartphone market, and companies like Apple and Samsung are showing special interest in expanding and developing in this market. We basically want to recreate that and build upon it,” Chandrasekhar added.

Apple and Samsung have exported billions of dollars worth of mobile devices from India thanks to financial incentives for the industry. The new incentive plan for IT gear manufacturers, including Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., and Lenovo Group Ltd. said Chandrasekhar.

The central government wants to attract chip fabrication and packaging plants to India says Chandrasekhar.