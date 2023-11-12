Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes India Happy Diwali with stunning iPhone 15 Pro Max shot

New Delhi: Apple CEO Tim Cook on Sunday greeted millions of Indians a happy Diwali, sharing an image by photographer Chandan Khanna shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Cook posted on X: “Happy Diwali! May your celebrations be filled with warmth, prosperity, and the joy of being together. Shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max by Chandan Khanna”.

The image shows children preparing to release lanterns to the sky to celebrate the festival of lights.

Cook has a tradition to wish Indians a happy Diwali by sharing images shot by ace Indian photographers on iPhones.

When it comes to low-light Diwali photography, the main 48MP camera on iPhone 15 Pro Max has already won accolades from professional photographers in India.

According to Gursimran Basra, a famous travel photographer, the new functionality of 48MP high resolution images enables more details to be captured into a photograph.

“iPhone 15 Pro Max’s Night Mode is impressive. After focusing the subject, we should be able to keep the phone steady for the Night Mode to do its job for the time being displayed. This enables crisp photographs even in low light conditions,” he had told IANS.

The portrait mode is stunning in iPhone 15 Pro Max with the new 5x Optical Zoom which is equivalent to a 120mm telephoto lens.

“One can capture details of lamps in low light and beautiful portraits of loved ones with the natural light of lamps. Final results will be breathtaking,” Basra added.

Travel photographer and filmmaker Siddhartha Joshi recommends shooting with the standard wide lens (1x) as it captures more light and will give the best results.

“Shoot in Apple RAW if you want to capture maximum details and process the image later on an editing software. Night shots will always have more noise. A great way to get around this is to use ambient light on your subject as you have plenty of thrust on Diwali – this could be diyas, lights or candles,” Joshi told IANS.

The additional light will help bring out the subject better. If you are shooting videos, there might be flicker when shooting with all the beautiful electrical lights at home.