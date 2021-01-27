Apple iOS 14.4 fixes 3 bugs ‘actively exploited’ by hackers

According to a new support document released by Apple, the update patches three security vulnerabilities that may have been exploited.

San Francisco: Apple has released iOS 14.4, the fourth major update to the iOS 14 operating system, that fixes three bugs affecting iPhones and iPads that “may have been actively exploited,” by the hackers.

According to a new support document released by Apple, the update patches three security vulnerabilities that may have been exploited.

Two of the bugs were found in WebKit, the browser engine that powers the Safari browser, and the Kernel, the core of the operating system.

Apple said additional details would be available soon on the three bugs so the iPhone and iPad users should update to iOS 14.4 as soon as possible.

iOS 14.4 adds a new ability to scan smaller QR codes from the device’s camera, adds Bluetooth device categorisation for headphones and other audio devices.

It will also notify iPhone 12 series users if the device camera is not genuine and fails to be verified after a repair.

There are other bug fixes, including one that fixes artifacts in HDR photos shot on the iPhone 12 Pro and fixes for some keyboard issues. The release notes are similar for iPadOS 14.4.

The new update can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app.

In addition, the Cupertino-based tech giant also announced watchOS 7.3. The update also adds the Time to Walk feature for Apple Fitness+ subscribers — a new feature that lets users listen to pre-recorded inspiring stories when they go for a walk.

The update also opens up the ECG function and irregular heart rhythm notifications to more regions including Japan, Mayotte, Phillippines, Taiwan, and Thailand.