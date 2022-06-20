Apple may launch 2nd-Gen AirTag as shipments rise

By IANS Published: Published Date - 01:00 PM, Mon - 20 June 22

New Delhi: Apple may launch the second-generation model of AirTag that let users keep track of personal items like keys, wallet, purse, backpack, luggage and more through the Find My app.

According to famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF Securities, the tech giant can launch the next general model of AirTag if the shipments of the tracking accessory continue to grow.

“AirTag, which has not received much attention, has gradually grown in shipments since its release. Shipment estimations of AirTag reach about 20 million and 35 million units in 2021 and 2022, respectively,” Kuo tweeted late on Sunday.

“If AirTag shipments continue to grow, I believe Apple will develop the 2nd generation,” the analyst added.

Apple launched AirTag with an aim to curb unwanted tracking.

The company has been actively working with law enforcement on all AirTag-related requests it receives and is able to provide the account details in response to valid law enforcement requests.

Earlier this year, the company implemented a series of updates to both AirTags and the Find My network, beginning with new privacy warnings, alerts and documentation.

Every user setting up their AirTag for the first time now sees a message that clearly states that AirTag is meant to track their own belongings.

In addition, the company said it heard from users how they received an alert about an “Unknown Accessory Detected”, which made them think an unknown AirTag was tracking them.

Apple updated this alert to indicate that “AirPods” have been travelling with the user instead of an “Unknown Accessory”.