Apple rejigs its online store before mega launches

New Delhi: Apple has given a brand new look to its Online Store, with a dedicated tab on top-level navigation, as the tech giant prepares for mega launches in coming months.

The Online Store, that went down for nearly an hour, emerged in a new look and feel late on Tuesday.

The top section of the Online Store offers images and links to Apple products like Mac, iPhone, AirPods and Watch, etc.

On the main Store page, there are also sections for what’s new, links to support pages and more.

The redesigned website offers a new design that is full of cards, reminiscent of Apple’s Store app for iOS, and offers neat white spaces and better browsing experience for the users.

The redesign of Apple Online Store comes at a time when Apple registered more than 140 per cent growth in India in the second quarter this year.

Globally, the iPhone revenue set a June quarter record of $39.6 billion, growing 50 per cent year-over-year and exceeding its own expectations.

Apple is set to launch iPhone 13 that is likely to support faster-charging speeds with a 25W power adapter, compared to the current limitation of the iPhone 12, which only supports fast charging at up to 20W.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are expected to benefit from LTPO displays, which will not only provide users with a better viewing experience with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate but may support always-on functionality.