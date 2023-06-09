Apple Vision Pro headset not the one I want: Zuckerberg

The iPhone maker had unveiled the 'Vision Pro' headset earlier this week, which seamlessly blends the digital world with the real one around us.

By IANS Updated On - 09:37 AM, Fri - 9 June 23

San Francisco: In a meeting with employees, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed Apple‘s Vision Pro headset launch and said it “could be the vision of the future of computing, but like, it’s not the one that I want”.

During the companywide meeting, Zuckerberg said that Apple’s device didn’t introduce any major advancements in technology that Meta hadn’t “already explored”, reported The Verge on Friday.

He also stated how Meta will be able to reach a larger user base due to the Quest 3 headset’s lower pricing of $499 as compared to the Vision Pro’s $3,499 selling price.

“I think that their announcement really showcases the difference in the values and the vision that our companies bring to this in a way that I think is really important,” Meta CEO mentioned.

According to Zuckerberg, the Quest headset is about “people interacting in new ways and feeling closer” in addition to “about being active and doing things”.

“By contrast, every demo that they showed was a person sitting on a couch by themselves,” he said about Apple’s ‘Worldwide Developers Conference’ keynote event which was held earlier this week.

“I mean, that could be the vision of the future of computing, but like, it’s not the one that I want,” he added.

