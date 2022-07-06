Applications invited for 65 posts in Telangana High Court

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:18 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court has invited applications from the eligible candidates for appointment to 65 posts of court masters and personal secretaries to the judges and registrars, under direct recruitment.

According to a notification, a degree in arts or science or commerce or law of a university in India or from any institution recognized by the University Grants Commission or any other degree equivalent to such qualification is required.

As on July 1, 2022, candidates must complete 18 years and must not have completed the age of 34 years. The relaxation of the maximum age limit in respect of SCs and STs or the aboriginal tribes in the agency areas, BCs and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) is five years.

An age relaxation of 10 years was given for persons with disabilities while relaxation of maximum age limit in respect of ex-servicemen will be as per Telangana State and Subordinate Service Rules.

Applicants who belong to OC and BC categories have to pay Rs.800 towards examination fee, while SCs, STs and EWS category candidates have to pay Rs.400. Those applying under sports quota and ex-servicemen category have to pay an amount towards examination fee, as prescribed for the candidates as per their respective class and category.

The examination fee has to be paid by way of a crossed demand draft drawn in favour of “The Registrar (Recruitment), High Court for the State of Telangana”, payable at Hyderabad.

The filled in application should be sent by speed post or courier or in person superscribing on envelope as “Application for the post of Master/Personal Secretary-2022’ to the Registrar (Recruitment), High Court for the State of Telangana, Hyderabad-500026 on or before July 22 by 5 pm.