Applications open for fully funded opportunities to study in UK

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:42 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Hyderabad: The application window for the UK Government’s flagship international scholarships and fellowships programme is now open. The prestigious Chevening Scholarships and Fellowships offer full financial support for a one-year master’s at any UK university and for 8-12 week professional development courses, respectively.

The Chevening programme in India is the largest in the world, benefiting over 3,500 scholars and fellows since 1983. The number of awards on offer in India have increased further, with the Adani Group co-sponsoring 15 additional scholarships in artificial intelligence over three years.

The Chevening Fellowships on offer this year are: Chevening India Cyber Security Fellowship; Chevening Research, Science, and Innovation Leadership Fellowship; Chevening Gurukul Fellowship for Leadership and Excellence; South Asia Journalism Fellowship.

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said: “Chevening offers people an unparalleled opportunity to experience the best of the UK, with full financial support.

I’m delighted that we have been able to achieve one of our most diverse cohorts this year, with the amazing support from our partners. I encourage even more people from across India to apply for a Chevening Scholarship and Fellowships.”