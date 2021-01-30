Armie Hammer exits making of ‘The Godfather’ drama series

According to Variety, in early December, the makers of the series announced that Hammer will play the lead role of A1 Ruddy, who had produced ‘The Godfather’ in 1972.

By | Published: 11:48 am

Washington: American actor Armie Hammer has departed from the upcoming Paramount Plus drama series ‘The Offer’ which was based on showcasing behind the scene story of the 1972 crime drama ‘The Godfather’.

According to Variety, in early December, the makers of the series announced that Hammer will play the lead role of A1 Ruddy, who had produced ‘The Godfather’ in 1972. However, after he has exited the show, the search is now on for a new lead.

After the heated social media controversy were a series of unverified Instagram direct messages including cannibalism, reportedly written by Hammer leaked online; the news of him quitting the rom-com flick ‘Shotgun Wedding’ that would have featured him opposite Jennifer Lopez, also came out.

‘The Offer’ was one of the highly- anticipated projects disclosed when ViacomCBS revealed they were rebranding the streaming service CBS All Access to Paramount Plus back in September, as per reports from Variety.

The drama series will focus on Ruddy’s experience while working on the sets of the iconic drama ‘The Godfather’. Ruddy will also be serving as the executive producer of the ten-episode-long limited series which is being produced by Paramount Television Studios.

‘The Offer’ will be written and executive produced by Michael Tolkin along with Nikki Toscano and Leslie Grief who will also be executive producing.