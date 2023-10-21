Arteta praises Pochettino’s Chelsea impact before derby

Stamford Bridge Hosts Chelsea vs. Arsenal North West London Derby

By ANI Published Date - 09:00 AM, Sat - 21 October 23

London: Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was in full praise of Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino and revealed his admiration for the Argentinian’s work ahead of their upcoming clash in the Premier League.

Chelsea and Arsenal will add a new chapter to the North West London derby at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

On the eve of the clash, Arteta was showering accolades on Pochettino for the work he has done with Chelsea this season.

“It’s a big game and we know that there is a big history between the two clubs and the type of games we have played against them. It’s a very different one I think. This season, I’ve been really impressed by Chelsea, they deserve much more than what they’ve got on the table. I think what Mauricio has done in such a short time is phenomenal and we’re going to have to be at our best tomorrow,” Arteta said as quoted from the club’s official website.

Chelsea’s record in the eight matches that they have played reflects signs of struggle. They have won just three games in the League this season and are currently at the 11th spot way behind Arsenal who sit comfortably at the second spot.

But Arteta feels that the results and points don’t indicate the reality as he thinks Chelsea deserve much more than what they have got till now.

“I think when you look first of all at the managing and coaching staff they have, the history of the club that they have, the players and the squad they have, it’s going to happen. I think it has happened pretty quickly, not only in the last three results but I think they deserved much more in terms of results and points than what they already have, so I can see that they’re going to be up there,” Arteta added.

Even though Arteta spoke about his admiration for Pochettino’s work, the Gunners will be eyeing to make it four consecutive victories on the turf of their rival. But Arteta insists not to dwell on the past and play better on the day to emerge victorious.

“We just go game by game, and tomorrow they’ll have a really strong squad who are playing at home, but we have as well. We are in a good moment and we will try to play better than them and beat them, and that’s it – what’s happened in the past doesn’t matter,” Arteta said.