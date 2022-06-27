Arun Vijay-starrer ‘Enugu’ awarded U/A certificate; gears up for release on July 1

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:55 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Vigneswara Entertainments and Drumsticks Production House, and presenter Jaganmohini have come together to release ‘Enugu’. The action-drama stars Arun Vijay, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, ‘KGF’ Ramachandra Raju, Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and others.

It is directed by action director Hari, who has made back-to-back hits with ‘Singham’ series. Known for making the best action films, Hari has now made an emotional family entertainer with ‘Enugu’. The movie has been awarded a clean U/A by the CBFC. And the makers have confirmed July 1 as its theatrical release date.

Speaking about the movie, the producers said, “Director Hari has made hits like ‘Singham’ and ‘Poojai’ in the past. We have always wanted to bring his films to the Telugu audience. His films raise societal issues in a commercial film space. We are confident that ‘Enugu’ is going to be a big hit in Telugu like Hari’s previous movies. ‘Enugu’, for which GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, will be released simultaneously in both Telugu and Tamil. We are confident of attracting the family audience to theatres. Everyone is going to feel happy after watching this movie.”

Director Hari said, “This is my 16th movie and is rich in terms of content. ‘Enugu’ is a commercial and emotional action film that deserves to be watched with your family. We have tried to depict relevant social issues in the entertainment format. I hope the Telugu audiences embrace ‘Enugu’ the way my previous movies were lapped up.”

The movie has cinematography by Gopinath and art direction by Michael.