Ashes, 3rd Test: Marsh century leads Australia to 195-run lead on Day 1

Mitch Marsh's scintillating run-a-ball 118 rescued Australia from 85-4

By AP
Published Date - 11:56 PM, Thu - 6 July 23
Australia's Mitchell Marsh celebrates scoring a century during the first day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England. (AP Photo)

Leeds: Mitch Marsh celebrated his test comeback by smashing a century and taking a wicket as Australia led England by 195 runs after day one of the third Ashes test at Headingley on Thursday.

Marsh’s scintillating run-a-ball 118 rescued Australia from 85-4. To put it in even better perspective, the all-rounder and Travis Head combined for 155 runs. The rest of the team scored 108.

After Marsh was out on the stroke of tea at 240-5, Australia collapsed to be all out for 263 with fast bowler Mark Wood in his test return taking 5-34.

Marsh capped an unforgettable day in his first test in four years when he got England’s third wicket when Zac Crawley nicked off.

England was 68-3 at stumps, trailing by 195 runs. On their home ground, Joe Root was on 19 and Jonny Bairstow on 1.

