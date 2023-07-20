| Ashes 4th Test Woakes Maiden Five Wicket Haul Restrict Australia To 317 In First Innings

By ANI Published Date - 07:20 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Manchester: England’s Chris Woakes clinched his maiden five-wicket haul against Australia on Thursday as the Kangaroos were all out on 317 in their first innings of the fourth Test match of the Ashes series.

Resuming from the first day’s score of 299/8, Australia’s batting did not last long as Woakes took two wickets quickly to complete his five-wicket haul.

England started their session one of the second day by taking the wicket of Australian captain Pat Cummins.

Woakes had ended the Australian first innings at 300, however, the third umpire called it no ball as Woakes overstepped.

Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc added few runs but Australia’s first inning ended at 317 after Woakes took his fifth wicket dismissing Josh Hazlewood (4).

Australia gave the new ball to Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. And Starc did not disappoint, taking the first breakthrough early in the 3rd over. He dismissed Ben Duckett (1) with an outswinger caught by Carey behind the stumps.

Ben Stokes took another ‘Bazball’ decision, sending Moeen Ali at number three to bat.

Moeen and Zak Crawley were steering the batting when Cameron Green hit the pads of Crawley and the umpire called him lbw out but, the decision was overturned by the third umpire as the ball was missing the leg stumps.

The duo Moeen- Crawley stood solid to provide 50 runs to the board. They also completed their 50-run partnership before the end of the first session.

At the Lunch, England were 61/1 with Moeen Ali 31* andÂ Zak Crawley 26* batting solidly in the middle.

Brief scores: Australia 317 (Marnus Labuschagne 51, Mitchell Marsh 51, Chris Woakes 5-62) vs England 61/1 (Moeen Ali 31*, Zak Crawley 26*, Mitchell Starc 1-18).