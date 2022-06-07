Ashish Dawar aka Legal Baba conducting seminars in Canada on legal and social awareness

Hyderabad: One of the major reasons for being a victim in a situation is mostly because of the lack of legal knowledge an individual carries. Sometimes the practical usage of legal terms and policies are hardly imposed while in a situation. This has raised many alarms in the past and is constantly triggering illegal activities across different regions. Ashish Dawar is one such individual who has finished his degree in Advocacy and has practiced for years. Ashish Dawar aka Legal Baba is bringing legal and social awareness by collaborating with Canadian colleges and international students in Canada.

He worked for different law firms; however, wanted to bring a change in the practical knowledge of people struggling on legal grounds. He started his channel Legal Baba with the thought of introducing Indians to know more about the practical usage of legal possibilities when in a situation. He is now connecting with international Indian students in Canada, helping them to know their rights in Canada. Ashish is also collaborating with the Canadian authorities and officials against individuals committing marriage fraud in India and eventually escaping to Canada.

Ashish Dawar mentioned, “I never thought that can make a difference in somebody’s life. However, after starting this channel I have helped so many individuals to understand more about their rights and the practical usage of legal defense. This is something that has gained me so many clients across Indian states. I am now focused on helping students in Canada which could be a big leap in my career. I am glad that my social media content has brought so much awareness that people happen to rely on no one for their legal situations. The hours of creating effective content have built me as a better advocate and have also brought the much-needed legal awareness for people.”

