Asian Games: Amlan Borgohain enters semifinals of men’s 200m race

By PTI Published Date - 09:22 AM, Sun - 1 October 23

Amlan Borgohain finished at the third position after clocking a timing of 21.08 seconds in the men's 200m heats

Hangzhou: India’s Amlan Borgohain finished at the third position after clocking a timing of 21.08 seconds in the men’s 200m heats and advanced to the semifinal at the Asian Games here on Sunday.

As per rule, the first three athletes in each heat make the cut for the semi-finals. The top four times from all the heats who have not made the cut will also advance to the semifinals.

The sprinter from Assam, currently the country’s fastest, holds both the men’s 100m and 200m national records.

However, Jyothi Yarraji failed to make the cut for the women’s 200m final. The Indian had a timing of 23.78s.