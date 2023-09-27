Asian Games: Indian trio claims Gold in Women’s 25m pistol team

India Bags Gold with 1759 Points; China Takes Silver at 1756, South Korea Secures Bronze with 1742 Points. 🥇🥈🥉

Wed - 27 September 23

Hangzhou: The Indian shooting trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan continued the country’s dominating run at shooting as they captured a Gold medal in women’s 25 m pistol team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

India got a total of 1759 points, enough to clinch the gold. The silver medal was secured by China with 1756 points. South Korea got the bronze medal with a total of 1742 points.

Manu Bhaker lead the way for the team with a fantastic rapid series.

Manu Bhaker finished at the top of the qualification standings in the women’s 25m pistol event, scoring 590. Esha Singh finished 5th with 586 while Rhythm Sangwan came 7th with 583. Their combined score was enough to edge China out by 3 points.

With this, India has bagged its seventh shooting medal and fourth gold medal overall.

Earlier, the team of Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar had captured a world-record-breaking gold in men’s 10 metre air rifle team. Also in the women’s 10 m air rifle team, the trio of Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal and Ashi Chouksey had got a silver.

Ramita also secured a bronze medal in the women’s 10 m air rifle individual event.

Aishwary had also won a bronze in the men’s 10 m air rifle individual event. The men’s 25 m rapid-fire pistol trio of Adarsh Singh, Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala had also got a bronze to their name.

This is India’s 16th medal at the ongoing continental meet. They have a total of four golds, five silver and seven bronze medals.

The shooting events at the Asian Games Hangzhou will be conducted from September 24 to October 1. A total of 33 medal events will be taking place across rifle, pistol and shotgun categories at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre.

Olympian Manu Bhaker and former world champion Rudrankksh are some of the stars of the 33-member Indian contingent.

*Asian Games 2023: Indian Shooting Squad

-Men

10m air rifle: Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar

50m rifle 3 positions: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran

10m air pistol: Arjun Singh Cheema, Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh

25m rapid fire pistol: Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh

Skeet: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa

Trap: Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Toindaman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu

-Women

10m air rifle: Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita

50m rifle 3 positions: Sift Kaur Samra, Manini Kaushik, Ashi Chouksey

10m air pistol: Divya TS, Palak, Esha Singh

25m sports pistol: Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh

Skeet: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore, Women’s trap: Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak

-Mixed team

Air rifle: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Air pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Divya TS, Esha Singh, Shiva Narwal

Skeet: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon, Gurjoat Singh Khangura.