Asian Games: Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins gold medal in shotput

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:56 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

India’s Tajinderpal Singh Toor won gold in men’s shot put at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday. Toor won India its second track and field gold in the event.

Toor (2018 Jakarta, 2023 Hangzhou) became the fourth Indian shot putter to defend his Asian Games after Parduman Singh Brar (1954 and 1958), Joginder Singh (1966 and 1970) and Bahadur Singh Chouhan (1978 and 1982).