Assam slowly emerging out of flood crisis, two more deaths, 6 lakh people still affected

According to the ASDMA officials, the number of flood-affected people has sharply come down from over 24.20 lakh in 30 districts as of July 5.

By IANS Published Date - 14 July 2024, 11:50 PM

Representational Image

Guwahati: With waters receding, the overall flood situation in Assam improved on Sunday even as two more deaths were reported from the Karimganj district and over 6 lakh people remain affected in 18, or over half, of the state’s 35 districts, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials said.

According to ASDMA officials, with the two fresh deaths, as of Sunday, at least 93 people died due to the current flood in 23 districts and around 10 more people died due to landslides and other calamities after the monsoon rain started early last month.

The highest number of deaths (22) were reported from Cachar district in southern Assam.

Flood water is still submerging 5,367 hectares of crop area in 1,342 villages in 18 districts while over 2.83 lakh domestic animals have also been badly affected.

Of the 18 flood-affected districts, Dhubri, Cachar, Dhemaji, Darrang, Goalpara, and Golaghat are still badly hit.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat, Tezpur, and Dhubri, while Burhidihing and Disang rivers are also flowing above the danger level in a few areas.

ASDMA officials said over 30,000 people are sheltered in the 172 relief camps set up by the district administrations, while 32 relief distribution centres are functioning in different districts.

The flood water also submerged the vast areas of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR). The Forest and Wildlife Department workers have so far rescued 143 wild animals while more than 196 animals, including deer, rhinos, and hog deer, have drowned in flood waters.